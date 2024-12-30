Fashion & Lifestyle
Chaitanya Library: A role model for community heritage preservation efforts in Kolkata
Built in 1889 and supported by trustees like Rabindranath Tagore, the Chaitanya Library in North Calcutta, once a functional library is now on the verge of dilapidation but for community preservation efforts which is bringing it back in shape
Indulge visited the library to learn more of the on-going restoration efforts while chatting with the Trust members on their endeavours, challenges and the way forward.