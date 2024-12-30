Fashion & Lifestyle
Kolkata artist Soumyadeep Roy on re-imagining Wajid Ali Shah's legacy
Centuries after Wajid Ali Shah created a mini Awadh in Metiabruz, Kolkata-based visual artist Soumyadeep Roy re-imagines the same for the contemporary audience
Sitting at the King’s final resting place, the Sibtainabad Imambara, we engage in an insightful chat about Soumyadeep Roy's creative process, the challenges faced, the perception and the influence of the Nawab, and why his legacy is relevant even today.