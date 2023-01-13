Get Fit With Indulge and compete against gym junkies at Skulpt Fitness Kolkata!
Indulge Kolkata brings a smashing fitness challenge! Starting January 14, you can compete against gym junkies in exercises like wall sit, burpees, and arm wrestling to win exciting titles.
