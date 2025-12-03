4 reasons why you should have an early dinner

Improves digestion
Eating dinner early helps your body digest the food better, thus improving your gut health. It is always better to have a time gap between your dinner and sleep.
Keeps glucose levels in check
Early dinners help check your cravings, thus keeping glucose or blood sugar levels in control. Late dinners can lead to sudden rise or fall in the levels, which can even have fatal consequences.
Good for weight loss
Experts often suggest early dinners if you are on a weight loss journey. Having dinner early helps lessen food cravings late into the night, thus keeping the calorie consumption in check.
Better sleep
Taking dinner late or right before going to sleep makes it difficult for your body to digest food, which disturbs sleep. Early dinner helps your body process the food over time, and allows to sleep peacefully that provides greater energy.