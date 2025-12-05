Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon to marry Stebin Ben next year

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have been in a relationship for quite some years but have maintained a low-profile, never speaking about their personal lives publicly. The couple have been pictured together in Bollywood events and other occasions. They have also been on vacation with Nupur's sister, Kriti Sanon.

During an interview with a media outlet some time back, Stebin had talked about speculations about him dating Nupur. "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life", he had said. He had added that it is not possible to know when the "right time" arrives and assured that when he meets someone, he will "go public", claiming to be "traditional" when it comes to this.

Talking specifically about Nupur, the singer had said that she is a close friend and he never thought too much about the dating rumours. He shared he does not mind gossip as long as what people say is "positive" and is not "harming" his "image or reputation".

Reports have also revealed that actor Kriti Sanon has taken a break from work to take part in wedding preparations which is only a month away.