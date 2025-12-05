Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon to marry Stebin Ben next year

Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon is set to get married in January, 2026, according to reports. She will marry singer Stebin Ben and wedding preparations are in full swing!
Although the final wedding venue has not been confirmed, some reports suggest that the big day may take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Sharing reports about the wedding, a source close to the family revealed, "Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon will tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in January. However, the family is keeping the preparations under wraps".
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have been in a relationship for quite some years but have maintained a low-profile, never speaking about their personal lives publicly. The couple have been pictured together in Bollywood events and other occasions. They have also been on vacation with Nupur's sister, Kriti Sanon.
During an interview with a media outlet some time back, Stebin had talked about speculations about him dating Nupur. "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life", he had said. He had added that it is not possible to know when the "right time" arrives and assured that when he meets someone, he will "go public", claiming to be "traditional" when it comes to this.
Talking specifically about Nupur, the singer had said that she is a close friend and he never thought too much about the dating rumours. He shared he does not mind gossip as long as what people say is "positive" and is not "harming" his "image or reputation".
Reports have also revealed that actor Kriti Sanon has taken a break from work to take part in wedding preparations which is only a month away.