Why is it called Chicken 65? The fascinating stories behind the iconic dish

Since the inception of Chicken 65, there have been numerous controversies regarding the origin. There have been many suggestions in regard to why the name 'Chicken 65' is given to this delicacy. It ranges from numbers on restaurant menus to the age of the chicken used in the dish to even the number of chillies used in it.
The most credible and plausible account of this is the story that the dish was invented by A.M. Buhari in Buhari Hotel in Chennai in 1965. The hotel claims that the dish was invented during the same year and that it was named accordingly. This is further strengthened by the pattern followed by the restaurant in naming its other dishes. For instance, Chicken 78 was invented in 1978, Chicken 82 was invented in 1982, and Chicken 90 was invented in 1990.
There have been several others which gained popularity over the years. For instance, one story suggests that it was number 65 on the list in the menu of the Military Hotel in Chennai. Some people also say that some soldiers who were staying in a military cantonment ordered the 65th dish since they could not understand the local language. Some others have it that the recipe had 65 ingredients in total, used 65 chillies, had 65 days old chicken or even 65 pieces of chicken. There is another story, which suggests that the Chettiar community made this meal that could stay preserved for 65 days.
According to reports, Buhari hotel’s founder A.M. Buhari invented this dish in Chennai. This dish is totally different from what most people eat these days. Bone-in chicken is used, which is marinated with the use of ingredients like ginger, garlic, red chilli, turmeric and a few other spices, and then deep-fried. This recipe doesn't contain any yoghurt or tempering with curry leaves.
The Hyderabad-style recipe was responsible for bringing the fame of Chicken 65 outside Chennai. In the 1990s, several restaurants in South India started serving this dish. The tangy taste, crispy texture, and small bite-sized pieces made it a favourite appetizer. This variation was adopted by various chain hotels and local restaurants, thus making Chicken 65 one of the best-known chicken recipes in South India.