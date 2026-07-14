Why is it called Chicken 65? The fascinating stories behind the iconic dish

Since the inception of Chicken 65, there have been numerous controversies regarding the origin. There have been many suggestions in regard to why the name 'Chicken 65' is given to this delicacy. It ranges from numbers on restaurant menus to the age of the chicken used in the dish to even the number of chillies used in it.

Chicken 65: Which theory is considered the most credible?

The most credible and plausible account of this is the story that the dish was invented by A.M. Buhari in Buhari Hotel in Chennai in 1965. The hotel claims that the dish was invented during the same year and that it was named accordingly. This is further strengthened by the pattern followed by the restaurant in naming its other dishes. For instance, Chicken 78 was invented in 1978, Chicken 82 was invented in 1982, and Chicken 90 was invented in 1990.