Kylie Jenner's ex-assistant Victoria reveals the exact moment she decided to quit

Kylie was supportive and encouraging of Victoria. She expressed that it made her nervous to leave behind what she believed could be the best job she could ever have. Victoria also said, "I remember being so nervous and thinking, like, ‘Am I making the right decision? What if I'm leaving the best thing, best job I could ever have?' Cause people were in my ear being like, ‘You're gonna leave? People would die for this job.’ ”

Victoria Villarroel started out as an unpaid intern at Jenner Communications, which was founded by Kris Jenner, where she did very basic things for the first few months. For example, she was responsible for replenishing the refrigerator, cleaning up and running errands for the company. After approximately one year of this type of work, she began working directly with Kylie Jenner in the capacity of a house manager.

Kylie Jenner's assistant grew from a low level in the job to a position of authority. After having been a personal assistant, she was later promoted to an executive assistant. As the two were in close proximity every day, established a deep relationship as they experienced both good times and bad times together, according to Victoria.

At first, Victoria Villarroel worked with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Over time it became hard to manage both at the same time. Between Kylie's launch of her cosmetics line and her creative design work as well as her assistant duties at the same time, it made more sense for Victoria to just focus on Kylie.