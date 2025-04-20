5 longevity workouts, which can help you live longer

What if the secret to living not just longer—but better—wasn’t locked in a bottle of supplements or the latest diet trend, but right in your daily movement?
Longevity, in simple terms, is the ability to live a long, healthy life, measured not just in years, but in strength, clarity, and quality. And for Indians, that number currently stands at around 70.9 years on average, with women typically outliving men. While this marks a steady rise over the decades, there’s still room to improve, not just in lifespan, but in healthspan too.
Physician and author Dr. Peter Attia, who researches longevity, believes that exercise has a greater impact on lifespan than even nutrition or sleep. So what kind of workouts actually help you achieve that vitality? From mindful movement to heart-pumping intervals, this article dives into five science-backed workouts that are sure to help you thrive for decades to come.
1. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
Why it works: HIIT alternates between short bursts of intense exercise and periods of rest or low activity. This method challenges your heart and muscles in a short span, making it highly efficient.
How often: Aim for 1–3 sessions per week, depending on your current fitness level and recovery capacity. Just 15–20 minutes of well-structured HIIT can be as effective as longer, moderate workouts!
Longevity link: HIIT has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, enhance insulin sensitivity, and support mitochondrial function—all of which are crucial for slowing down the aging process.
2. Strength Training
Why it works: Strength training improves muscle mass, boosts metabolism, and enhances bone density—key elements for staying strong and active as you age. Try push-ups, squats, lunges, or resistance bands—all easy options that can be done at home with no fancy equipment needed.
How often: Squeezing in strength training for 50% of the week can deliver powerful results when done consistently.
Longevity link: With age, we naturally lose muscle, which can lead to frailty, poor mobility, and increased risk of falls. Strength training helps combat that decline, keeping you independent and resilient well into old age.
3. Walking or Light Jogging
Why it works: Walking or light jogging is one of the simplest yet most effective forms of exercise. It’s low-impact, making it gentle on the joints, while still being powerful enough to get your heart pumping and your blood flowing. It helps improve cardiovascular endurance, lung capacity, and even mental clarity. Plus, it requires no equipment—just a pair of good shoes and the willingness to move.
How often: Aim for 30 minutes a day or at least 150 minutes a week. If that seems like too much at once, break it down into brisk 10-minute walks throughout the day—it still counts.
Longevity link: Walking regularly can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and even cognitive decline. Studies have shown that it may also support mood regulation and help manage stress, both of which are linked to a longer life. In fact, older adults who walk consistently have better mobility, balance, and independence.
4. Yoga and Pilates
Why it works: Yoga and Pilates focus on flexibility, balance, core strength, and mindful breathing. These low-impact practices gently stretch and strengthen the body while calming the nervous system. These workouts nourish both body and mind and stress relief has been proven time and again to be one of the best anti-aging tools you can use.
How often: Practising 2 to 4 times a week can lead to noticeable improvements in posture, mobility, and mental clarity.
Longevity link: Regular sessions help prevent falls, lower blood pressure, and reduce chronic stress—a major contributor to premature aging. They also improve sleep and mood, both vital for long-term health.
5. Cycling
Why it works: Cycling is an amazing low-impact exercise that offers a full-body workout, primarily engaging your legs, core, and cardiovascular system. By alternating between moderate and high-intensity efforts, it can significantly boost heart health, improve muscular endurance, and enhance overall stamina. The rhythmic pedalling motion is easy on the joints, particularly the knees, making it ideal for people of all ages, including those with arthritis or joint pain.
How often: Aiming for two to three sessions per week is enough to notice significant improvements in your fitness level and general health. You can cycle outdoors for fresh air and natural sunlight or opt for a stationary bike at home or the gym.
Longevity link: Regular cycling reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. It also supports mental well-being by reducing stress and boosting mood, thanks to the repetitive movement and outdoor exposure. Plus, cycling strengthens bones and muscles, maintaining mobility and preventing muscle loss with age, thus being a fun and sustainable way to maintain longevity.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)