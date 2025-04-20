5 longevity workouts, which can help you live longer

What if the secret to living not just longer—but better—wasn’t locked in a bottle of supplements or the latest diet trend, but right in your daily movement?

Longevity, in simple terms, is the ability to live a long, healthy life, measured not just in years, but in strength, clarity, and quality. And for Indians, that number currently stands at around 70.9 years on average, with women typically outliving men. While this marks a steady rise over the decades, there’s still room to improve, not just in lifespan, but in healthspan too.

Can workouts help you live longer?

Physician and author Dr. Peter Attia, who researches longevity, believes that exercise has a greater impact on lifespan than even nutrition or sleep. So what kind of workouts actually help you achieve that vitality? From mindful movement to heart-pumping intervals, this article dives into five science-backed workouts that are sure to help you thrive for decades to come.