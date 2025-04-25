World Malaria Day: 4 negative effects of mosquito repellents

Several households tend to avoid mosquito repellents due to concerns about the presence of synthetic chemicals. Common ingredients like DEET, while effective, can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, or respiratory issues, especially in sensitive individuals. Parents may be particularly cautious about applying these substances to children, fearing negative impacts on their developing bodies and nervous systems.
Some repellents contain chemicals harmful to aquatic life and ecosystems, leading to concerns about water contamination and biodiversity loss. This has prompted a shift toward seeking more natural alternatives that are perceived as safer for both personal health and the environment.
Some people dislike the smell or greasy feel of conventional repellents and prefer using natural oils, such as citronella or eucalyptus, which may offer a more pleasant experience. And it goes without saying that most repellants have negative effects. Let's have a look at some of them:
Skin Reactions
One of the most common ill effects of mosquito repellents is skin reactions. Many repellents contain active ingredients such as DEET (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide), picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. While these compounds are effective at repelling mosquitoes, they can also cause adverse reactions in some individuals.
Skin irritation, including redness and rashes, is a frequent complaint associated with these products. People with sensitive skin or allergies may experience more severe reactions, such as blistering and itching. Moreover, certain formulations that combine mosquito repellents with sunscreen can increase the likelihood of skin irritation due to the additional chemicals present.
Respiratory Issues
Respiratory issues constitute another significant concern regarding the use of mosquito repellents, particularly those in aerosolised forms. When sprayed, these products can become airborne and inhaled, leading to respiratory problems. Those who have pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are particularly at risk.
Inhalation can trigger symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, which may need medical attention. Even healthy individuals may experience mild respiratory distress after inhaling vapours from concentrated formulations.
Neurological Effects
Another area of concern involves potential neurological effects associated with the use of certain mosquito repellents. While repellents like DEET have been extensively studied and are considered safe when used as directed, there have been reports of neurological symptoms, such as headaches, dizziness, and confusion, following prolonged exposure, particularly when used in higher concentrations. Concerns have been raised about the safety of DEET, specifically for children, as young ones may be more vulnerable to adverse effects due to their developing nervous systems.
Environmental Impact
Lastly, the environmental impact of mosquito repellents warrants attention, especially in an era of increasing awareness surrounding environmental health. Many mosquito repellents contain chemical ingredients that may pose a threat to ecosystems, particularly aquatic environments. When these chemicals wash off into water bodies, whether through rainfall, runoff, or bathing, they can accumulate and disrupt the delicate balance of aquatic life.