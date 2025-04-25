World Malaria Day: 4 negative effects of mosquito repellents

Several households tend to avoid mosquito repellents due to concerns about the presence of synthetic chemicals. Common ingredients like DEET, while effective, can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, or respiratory issues, especially in sensitive individuals. Parents may be particularly cautious about applying these substances to children, fearing negative impacts on their developing bodies and nervous systems.

Are mosquito repellents harmful to our bodies and the environment?

Some repellents contain chemicals harmful to aquatic life and ecosystems, leading to concerns about water contamination and biodiversity loss. This has prompted a shift toward seeking more natural alternatives that are perceived as safer for both personal health and the environment.

Some people dislike the smell or greasy feel of conventional repellents and prefer using natural oils, such as citronella or eucalyptus, which may offer a more pleasant experience. And it goes without saying that most repellants have negative effects. Let's have a look at some of them: