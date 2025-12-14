5 foods that can help with period cramps

Period cramps can be really draining. Not only are they acutely uncomfortable but can also slow you down. While many people rely on over-the-counter pain relievers for relief, dietary choices play a big role in easing symptoms and helping menstrual health. Certain nutrient-rich foods may help reduce inflammation, relax muscles, and replenish nutrients lost during menstruation.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are especially beneficial during this time. They are excellent sources of magnesium, a mineral known for its muscle-relaxing properties that can help lessen cramping. These greens are also rich in iron, which is important during periods when blood loss may lead to lower iron levels. Adding leafy greens to salads, smoothies, soups, or stir-fries is an easy and effective way to support your body and potentially reduce menstrual discomfort.