5 foods that can help with period cramps

Period cramps can be really draining. Not only are they acutely uncomfortable but can also slow you down. While many people rely on over-the-counter pain relievers for relief, dietary choices play a big role in easing symptoms and helping menstrual health. Certain nutrient-rich foods may help reduce inflammation, relax muscles, and replenish nutrients lost during menstruation.
Leafy greens
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are especially beneficial during this time. They are excellent sources of magnesium, a mineral known for its muscle-relaxing properties that can help lessen cramping. These greens are also rich in iron, which is important during periods when blood loss may lead to lower iron levels. Adding leafy greens to salads, smoothies, soups, or stir-fries is an easy and effective way to support your body and potentially reduce menstrual discomfort.
Nuts and Seeds
Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats and magnesium, both of which can help ease period-related discomfort. These nutrients support hormone balance and help reduce inflammation in the body. Flaxseeds are especially beneficial because they are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have strong anti-inflammatory effects and may help with menstrual pain and cramps.
Fruits
Fruits can be particularly helpful during menstruation, especially those high in vitamin C such as oranges, berries, and kiwis. Vitamin C aids in better iron absorption and may also help ease bloating. Bananas are another great choice, as their potassium content can reduce water retention and discomfort, while the magnesium they contain may help relax muscles and lessen cramps.
Herbal Teas
Herbal teas, like ginger or chamomile, can have soothing effects on the body. Ginger tea can help reduce inflammation and ease cramps, while chamomile tea can promote relaxation and alleviate anxiety associated with menstrual discomfort. Drinking warm herbal teas can also provide hydration, which is essential during this time
Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate, in moderation, can be a comforting option during your period. It contains magnesium and antioxidants that may help ease cramps and lift mood. To keep it beneficial, choose high-quality dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa and be mindful of added sugar.