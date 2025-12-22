Can dehydration lead to stroke? When Nithin Kamath opened up about his health scare

Dehydration is a dangerous loss of body fluid and can be a significant contributing factor for suffering a stroke. In early 2024 Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath cited it as a possible reason behind his recent stroke.

In a post on X, Kamath revealed he suffered a mild stroke in January Besides poor sleep and exhaustion, he said dehydration could be a reason.

Here's how dehydration can contribute to stroke

"Around six weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out - any of these could be possible reasons,” he posted. Kamath said that he is on the path to recovery.

"While dehydration isn't the direct cause of stroke, it can be a contributing factor mainly in cerebral venous strokes rather than arterial strokes," Guruprasad Hosurkar, Additional Director - Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, told IANS.

"Dehydration involves losing more fluids from our bodies than what is gained thereby causing an electrolyte imbalance in the body hence affecting various body functions. One of the least known effects of severe dehydration is that it possibly increases chances for stroke development," said Koulsoum Houssein, full time consultant, Holy Family Hospital, Bandra.

The health experts explained that dehydration leads to thickening of blood, which slows blood flow to the organs including brain which in turn, can increase the risk of blood clot formation and cause stroke.

"During episodes of dehydration, blood thickens making it difficult for the heart to effectively pump blood through the arteries. This in turn may lead to low blood pressure as well as low supply of blood to the brain (insufficient cerebral perfusion), thus increasing risks for developing strokes," Houssein told IANS.

"Dehydration can also make vessels in the brain narrow so much which then reduces flow of blood together with oxygen needed by vital tissues in brain areas. Additionally, inadequate hydration affects temperature regulation which might result in heat related illnesses stressing out the cardiac system further," he noted.