Why “all natural” labels don’t always mean low sugar

Many consumers believe they are making healthier choices by avoiding glazed pastries and opting instead for granola, low-fat yogurts or organic plant-based milks. Bottled smoothies labelled as “superfood” can seem like guilt-free options. Yet beneath these wellness-forward labels, added sugar may be hiding in plain sight.

A closer look at nutrition labels and sugar-laden “health” products

Nicole Avena, professor of neuroscience and psychiatry at Mount Sinai Medical School and Princeton University, explains that companies often use marketing to distract consumers from the sugar content. “A lot of the bigger brands don’t worry so much about people’s health,” she says, noting that while some smaller brands aim to be transparent, added sugar remains pervasive.

Excess sugar is linked to a range of health risks, including obesity, diabetes and heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, the average American consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugar daily—equivalent to around 26 kilograms per year. About half comes from beverages, but sugar is also hidden in cereals, prepared sandwiches, dairy products, bottled sauces and even whole-grain bread.

Nutrition labels can help, especially since 2021, when food companies were required to list added sugars separately. However, the intended transparency has limitations. Some brands replaced refined beet sugar or high-fructose corn syrup with alternatives such as monk fruit or erythritol, which are not classified as added sugars. “Now our foods are even sweeter than they were back in 2020,” Avena warns.

Dietitian Collin Popp of NYU Langone Health advises moderation. The current FDA guideline suggests no more than 10% of daily calories should come from added sugar, roughly 50 grams per day for a 2,000-calorie diet. But Popp believes this may still be too lenient, especially for those with diabetes or prediabetes, and recommends aiming for closer to 5% or even less.