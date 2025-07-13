Romanticising life: A walk through delusional positivity

Ever find yourself lost in those picture-perfect daydreams where your ideal partner magically tells you exactly what you’ve been waiting to hear for a long time? It’s comforting, isn’t it? Living in those sweet little delusions, even if they may never come true, we’ve all been there. And honestly, it is damn good fun! Additionally it is a positive sign for you as well!

How romanticising life can be both a comfort and a caution!

Most days, we live by reality, sticking to routines, making practical choices, and rationalizing our dreams. But what’s the harm in romanticizing life just a little? It adds that much-needed spark, a dose of joy, a hit of pure dopamine. Whether it’s imagining yourself sipping coffee in a gorgeous villa, driving that dream car, or jetting off to an impossibly beautiful destination — these little visions don’t just lift your mood, they make everyday life feel a bit more magical. Because sometimes, that soft smile you get from just imagining the life you want—that’s more than enough to carry you through the day.

While delusional positivity can at times be a bit harmful — encouraging aspirations that are disconnected from reality and lacking in risk assessment — it’s important to recognize that there’s more to the story.

Delusional Positivity or Manifestation?

Not all daydreams are misguided. In fact, those fleeting moments of romanticizing life can serve a deeper purpose. With the touch of self-awareness, they can act as subtle but powerful forms of manifestation. Manifestation is real, guiding you to stay focused and aligned with your deepest desires. It’s not about living in a delusion, but about embracing a positive mindset and envisioning the life you truly want. The whole idea here is to think of something which is realistically impossible for you to achieve and then walk through the little steps towards it and believe earnestly that you’ll be successful. Voila, soon you’ll be halfway there and the dreams will feel real.

At the end of it all, when you look back on life, let it be with the feeling that you truly lived by chasing joy, embracing adventure, and collecting memories that make your soul smile instead of just working through what’s expected.