Why eating too fast could be harming your health

We live in a fast-paced world, and often, our eating habits reflect that. But scarfing down your meals in minutes could be doing more harm than you think. Experts say that eating too quickly can lead to overeating, indigestion, and even obesity. So, how fast is too fast? And what can you do to slow down and eat more mindfully? Let’s dive in.

How Fast Is Too Fast?

If you regularly finish a meal in less than 20 minutes, you may be eating too fast.

“It takes about 20 minutes for the stomach to communicate to the brain via a whole host of hormonal signals that it’s full,” explains Leslie Heinberg from the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Behavioural Health. “When people eat rapidly, they can miss these signals and easily overeat.”

The hidden dangers of eating too quickly

Rushing through meals doesn’t just lead to overeating. It also has other health consequences:

Poor digestion: Eating too fast means you might not chew your food properly, making digestion harder and reducing nutrient absorption.

Bloating and indigestion: Swallowing too much air while eating quickly can cause bloating and discomfort.

Risk of choking: Large, unchewed pieces of food can get stuck in your oesophagus.

Increased risk of obesity: Studies suggest that those who eat quickly are more likely to be overweight or obese compared to slower eaters.

How to eat more mindfully

Mindful eating helps you enjoy your meals and improves digestion. Here are some expert-backed strategies to slow down:

1. Eliminate distractions

Turn off the TV and put down your phone. “If you’re eating while watching TV, you may eat until the show is over rather than stopping when you’re full,” says Heinberg. Being fully present while eating makes you more aware of how much and what you’re consuming.

2. Try eating with your non-dominant hand

Using your non-dominant hand to eat forces you to slow down and be more deliberate with each bite. If you’re up for a challenge, try chopsticks!

3. Drink water between bites

Taking small sips of water throughout your meal can help slow your eating pace. It also aids digestion and keeps you hydrated.

4. Chew More

Helen McCarthy, a clinical psychologist with the British Psychological Society, suggests increasing the number of times you chew each bite. “Chewing longer automatically slows down your eating.”

5. Choose whole foods over processed foods

Highly processed foods are easier to eat quickly because they require less chewing. “It’s harder to eat vegetables and proteins at the same speed as soft, ultra-processed foods,” McCarthy notes.

The surprising side-effect of eating slowly

When people eat more slowly, they often enjoy their food more—and sometimes, even rethink their cravings. McCarthy recalls a patient who used to eat a full tube of crisps every evening. When she tried eating them slowly, she found them unpleasant, describing them as “a mouthful of claggy chemicals.”

Eating mindfully isn’t just about portion control—it’s about enjoying your meals, improving digestion, and staying healthy. Simple changes like chewing more, eliminating distractions, and drinking water between bites can help you develop a healthier relationship with food.