Five things to do this week for a self-care reset

Life is always a juggle between almost having it all together and feeling like a web browser with 27 tabs open– some frozen, some playing mysterious music and none of them helping you breathe. When you hit the latter, it is time for a reset regime.
If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately, here’s a guide on how to have a self-care reset; and not the kind where you buy a hundred different scented candles (if you want to, go ahead!), but the kind that goes beyond just superficially following influencers to the tea without actually reaping any of the self-care benefits. We’re presenting the real things you can actually do this week, without needing a mountain retreat or a three-week vacation.
Declutter one tiny thing
Oftentimes, our mental state manifests into physical form through cluttered cupboards, a messy nook of your room or even your chaotic email inbox. These tiny but persistent pockets of clutters worsen your mental fog leaving negligible room for clarity to appear. So this week, start by decluttering tiny things. Not the whole room at once, but just one messy drawer or your purse or even— as I like to do– clear out the unending stack of alarms in your phone. Trust me, it’s helpful.
Rewatch a comfort childhood cartoon
Do not underestimate the power of switching it all off and taking a straight dive to nostalgia– it can really help. Try rewatching some of your most beloved cartoons or shows from Powerpuff Girls to even Shinchan or Doraemon. Shut everything else out and just relax your brain with a good old “brain rot”. Comfy pajamas pair best with this regime.
Tidy your sleep space
My life took a drastically productive turn when I started making my bed first thing in the morning. Having a clean, prepared bed not only helps you relax better, but also sets a positive, organized tone for the rest of your day. Studies show that completing a small task like this early in the day triggers a sense of accomplishment, boosting dopamine levels—the "reward chemical"—in the brain.
Create a 5-minute journal
Take five minutes every morning or night to jot down three things you're grateful for. Add a positive affirmation to fuel your confidence and close with your goal for the day. It’s a simple but powerful ritual that resets your mindset, helps you focus on the good, and primes you for success. In just five minutes, you’re rewiring your thoughts and setting the tone for a productive or relaxed day (whatever you want).
Unplug for 30 minutes
Give your devices a well-deserved rest. No emails, no social media, and definitely no screens. Use that time to read a book, take a walk, or simply breathe without the constant buzz of your devices. If you're a pathological workaholic who can't sit still, try gaining new knowledge about something you're curious about—whether it's a new hobby, skill, or topic.
Engaging in learning not only helps satisfy your desire for productivity but also shifts your focus away from technology, making the break feel more fulfilling and less restless. You’ll return to your devices refreshed and energized.
Why selfcare?
Self-care isn’t about feeding your mind with an endless scroll or bingeing on distractions—it’s about nourishing your brain with things that help it relax, like a refreshing salad instead of a junk food overload. When you take time to disconnect, declutter, or indulge in small rituals, you’re giving your mind a chance to reset, recharge, and grow. It’s a gentle reminder that self-care is not just a trend but a necessary practice for long-term well-being.
