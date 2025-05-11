Five things to do this week for a self-care reset

Life is always a juggle between almost having it all together and feeling like a web browser with 27 tabs open– some frozen, some playing mysterious music and none of them helping you breathe. When you hit the latter, it is time for a reset regime.

Reset your self care with these simple methods

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately, here’s a guide on how to have a self-care reset; and not the kind where you buy a hundred different scented candles (if you want to, go ahead!), but the kind that goes beyond just superficially following influencers to the tea without actually reaping any of the self-care benefits. We’re presenting the real things you can actually do this week, without needing a mountain retreat or a three-week vacation.

Declutter one tiny thing

Oftentimes, our mental state manifests into physical form through cluttered cupboards, a messy nook of your room or even your chaotic email inbox. These tiny but persistent pockets of clutters worsen your mental fog leaving negligible room for clarity to appear. So this week, start by decluttering tiny things. Not the whole room at once, but just one messy drawer or your purse or even— as I like to do– clear out the unending stack of alarms in your phone. Trust me, it’s helpful.