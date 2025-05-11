What is the 4-7-8 breathing technique, and can it help with stress?

There are a lot of myths about deep breathing and how it can help you cope with stress. But the truth is, only the right breathing techniques can make an actual difference. The 4-7-8 breathing technique is a simple yet powerful relaxation exercise that has gained popularity for its ability to reduce stress, anxiety, and promote overall mental well-being.

The 4-7-8 breathing technique can help you relax and sleep better

Developed by Dr. Andrew Weil, a renowned integrative medicine expert, this method is based on an ancient yogic practice called pranayama, which emphasizes controlling the breath to influence the body's energy and emotional state. The 4-7-8 technique involves inhaling, holding the breath, and exhaling in a specific pattern, designed to activate the body's relaxation response and calm the nervous system.

The process begins with inhaling quietly through the nose for a count of four seconds. This controlled inhalation helps to increase the intake of oxygen, which is essential for the proper functioning of all bodily systems.

As you focus on your breath, your mind begins to shift away from stressful thoughts and worries, fostering a sense of mindfulness. After the inhalation, you hold your breath for seven seconds, allowing oxygen to circulate fully within your lungs and bloodstream. This pause is crucial, as it helps to slow down the heart rate and stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, the part of your nervous system responsible for relaxation and rest.

The final step involves exhaling slowly and completely through your mouth for eight seconds, releasing all the air from your lungs. This prolonged exhalation acts as a natural way to release tension and calm the mind.