Experts explain why a calm, structured start to the day helps energy, focus, and mood

A six-hour morning routine might seem excessive to most people, but that hasn’t stopped influencer Ashton Hall from sharing his before-breakfast schedule with millions. Starting with brushing his teeth before 4 a.m., Hall claims he swims, meditates, journals, lifts weights, rubs his face with banana peel, dunks it in ice water, and much more—all before sitting down for breakfast around 9:30 a.m.

Unsurprisingly, his routine has sparked reactions ranging from admiration to scepticism, prompting a broader online conversation about how best to begin one’s day. While Hall’s approach may not be for everyone, the interest it has generated underlines a growing awareness about the power of a structured morning.

Kamalyn Kaur, a psychotherapist based in Cheshire, England, is quick to reassure anyone feeling intimidated by elaborate routines. “You don’t need to do dozens of things to improve your morning,” she says. “But it is a good idea to take a closer look at how you begin your day, because it can have a big impact on your mood, energy, and clarity.”

Kaur, who specialises in treating anxiety, often asks new clients to reflect on their current morning habits. “It just sets the tone,” she explains. “If you start off feeling calm and organised, the rest of your day often follows suit.”

Research backs this up. Shawn McClean, a professor of workplace psychology at The University of Oklahoma, has studied how non-work factors influence performance on the job. His findings show that completing a consistent morning routine—even something simple like getting dressed and eating breakfast in the same order—can improve mental sharpness and lower stress.

“We’re cognitive misers,” McClean says. “We don’t want to waste mental energy on small decisions first thing in the morning.” Routines, he adds, offer a kind of mental shortcut that saves brainpower for tasks that matter more.

McClean’s work also shows that when mornings are disrupted, it can throw off the whole day. “You get to work and realise you forgot to brush your teeth or pack your lunch,” he says, recounting a morning he spent scrambling after forgetting his daughter’s show-and-tell.

But what exactly makes a routine “good”? McClean says there’s no universal formula. “It’s idiosyncratic. What works for one person might not work for another.” That said, both he and Kaur agree there are certain patterns to avoid—like the all-too-common scenario of rushing out the door in a flurry of stress.

Kaur points out that hectic mornings often lead to increased cortisol levels. While this hormone helps regulate the circadian rhythm and wakes you up, too much can mimic the effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach—creating restlessness and anxiety.

To shift into a more constructive rhythm, Kaur recommends starting small. “Set your alarm 30 minutes earlier, and avoid the snooze button,” she advises. “That kind of sleep is often fragmented and unrefreshing.”

Next, she suggests choosing two or three positive habits to add—starting with something as simple as making your bed. “It reduces visual clutter, which lowers anxiety, and gives you a small early win that triggers dopamine.”

Drinking a glass of water right after waking is also key, she says, to combat mild dehydration from the night. Then, delay caffeine until after food to reduce the risk of jitters.

Finally, aim to get some natural light within the first hour of waking, ideally by stepping outside. “Even on a cloudy day, daylight tells your body it’s time to be alert,” Kaur says.

While not everyone needs a six-hour schedule before breakfast, most people can benefit from reevaluating how they start their day—and making a few intentional tweaks that support mental clarity and overall wellbeing.