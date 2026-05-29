Tossing food past the 'best by' date? 5 myths about expiration dates

If you have ever thrown away a carton of milk or a packet of biscuits simply because the date on the package had passed, you are not alone. That date stamped on your milk carton or box of crackers probably doesn’t mean what you think it does. In fact, confusion over date labeling accounts for a lot of food waste!
Food labels can often be confusing. While some labels are important for safety, others are only indicators of quality. Knowing the difference can help you save money, reduce waste, and make smarter choices in the kitchen. To help you save money and reduce waste, let's debunk five of the most common myths surrounding food expiration dates and "best by" labels.
'Best By' means the food is unsafe after that date
One of the biggest misconceptions is that food becomes dangerous the moment the “best by” date passes. In reality, a “best by” label is usually about quality rather than safety. It tells consumers when the product is expected to taste freshest or maintain its ideal texture.
For example, packaged snacks, cereals, pasta, and canned goods are often safe to eat after their “best by” dates if stored properly. The flavor or crunch may decline slightly, but the food is not automatically spoiled. Always check for signs such as unusual smell, mold, or changes in texture before discarding it.
Expiration dates are scientifically exact
Many people assume food labels work like a countdown timer. However, most dates are estimated by manufacturers based on peak quality testing, not precise spoilage calculations. Factors such as storage temperature, packaging, and handling can affect how long food actually lasts.
For instance, milk stored consistently in a cold refrigerator may remain fresh several days after the printed date. Similarly, unopened yogurt can often last beyond the labeled date if kept chilled. Instead of relying solely on the calendar, use your senses and proper storage practices to judge freshness.
All foods need to be thrown away after the date passes
Not every product follows the same rules. Shelf-stable foods such as rice, dry beans, flour, and canned products often remain usable long after the printed date when stored in cool, dry conditions. Freezing can also extend the life of many foods beyond the label date.
That said, highly perishable foods like raw meat, seafood, and deli products should be handled more carefully. These foods can develop harmful bacteria if stored improperly, regardless of what the package says. Understanding which foods spoil quickly and which are more durable is key to reducing waste safely.
“Sell by,” “Use by,” and “Best by” mean the same thing
These labels are often used interchangeably by shoppers, but they actually serve different purposes.
Sell By: Mainly for retailers, indicating how long a store should display the product.
Best By: Refers to peak quality or flavor.
Use By: Usually the last recommended date for best quality and, in some cases, safety.
Confusion around these terms leads many consumers to throw away food too early. Learning the difference can help households make better decisions and avoid unnecessary waste.
If food looks fine, it is always safe
While appearance and smell are useful indicators, they are not foolproof. Some harmful bacteria do not change the taste, smell, or appearance of food. This is especially important with cooked leftovers, poultry, and seafood.
Experts generally recommend refrigerating leftovers within two hours and consuming them within a few days. Proper hygiene, refrigeration, and storage matter just as much as reading labels. When in doubt about highly perishable food, it is safer to discard it.
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