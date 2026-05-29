Tossing food past the 'best by' date? 5 myths about expiration dates

If you have ever thrown away a carton of milk or a packet of biscuits simply because the date on the package had passed, you are not alone. That date stamped on your milk carton or box of crackers probably doesn’t mean what you think it does. In fact, confusion over date labeling accounts for a lot of food waste!

Food labels can often be confusing. While some labels are important for safety, others are only indicators of quality. Knowing the difference can help you save money, reduce waste, and make smarter choices in the kitchen. To help you save money and reduce waste, let's debunk five of the most common myths surrounding food expiration dates and "best by" labels.

'Best By' means the food is unsafe after that date

One of the biggest misconceptions is that food becomes dangerous the moment the “best by” date passes. In reality, a “best by” label is usually about quality rather than safety. It tells consumers when the product is expected to taste freshest or maintain its ideal texture.

For example, packaged snacks, cereals, pasta, and canned goods are often safe to eat after their “best by” dates if stored properly. The flavor or crunch may decline slightly, but the food is not automatically spoiled. Always check for signs such as unusual smell, mold, or changes in texture before discarding it.