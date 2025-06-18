Smart ways to avoid seasonal illnesses this monsoon season

1. Boost your immunity- A strong immune system is your best defense. Include vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, amla, and lemons in your diet. Ginger, turmeric, and tulsi tea are excellent natural immunity boosters. Stay hydrated with warm water and herbal infusions to flush out toxins.

2. Eat fresh, cooked food- Avoid street food and raw leafy vegetables during the monsoon. The humidity and moisture encourage bacterial growth, increasing the risk of food poisoning. Stick to freshly cooked meals, preferably light and easy to digest.

3. Keep mosquitoes away- Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Ensure your surroundings are dry and clean. Use mosquito repellents, nets, and wear full-sleeved clothing when outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk.