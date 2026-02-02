The promise and pitfalls of tracking sleep at home

Your watch may insist you clocked three hours of deep sleep, but experts advise restraint before taking such numbers at face value. As sleep-tracking apps and wearables become fixtures of daily life, understanding their limits matters as much as reading their results.

Wearable sleep data offers clues, but interpretation still demands caution.

Millions now use devices ranging from smartwatches to discreet rings to assess how well they rest. These tools rarely measure sleep directly. Instead, they infer it through signals such as movement and heart rate, translating patterns into charts and scores that appear precise but remain approximations.

According to researchers studying the technology, modern algorithms are very good at identifying when someone is asleep versus awake. Estimating sleep stages is more complicated. While wearables can offer a reasonable outline, they cannot match the accuracy of laboratory studies that monitor brain activity and other physiological signals.