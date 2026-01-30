Why more adults are questioning autism later in life

A growing number of adults are reassessing behaviours they once considered personal quirks, asking whether autism might explain a lifetime of social friction, sensory overload or rigid routines. For many, the question arises not in childhood, but much later — often after a child is diagnosed or after encountering stories online that feel uncomfortably familiar.

Late diagnoses reveal how masking can hide traits for decades.

Autism spectrum disorder encompasses a broad range of differences in social communication, behaviour and information processing. It is typically identified in early childhood, with routine screening recommended before the age of two. Yet many adults were never assessed, particularly those whose traits were subtle, misunderstood or actively concealed.

This phenomenon, known as masking, allows individuals to adapt to social expectations by suppressing behaviours that might be seen as unusual. Over time, this can make autism harder to detect — both for clinicians and for the individuals themselves. New pressures in adulthood, such as work environments, relationships or parenting, can make these compensations harder to sustain.