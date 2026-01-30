Why more adults are questioning autism later in life

A growing number of adults are reassessing behaviours they once considered personal quirks, asking whether autism might explain a lifetime of social friction, sensory overload or rigid routines. For many, the question arises not in childhood, but much later — often after a child is diagnosed or after encountering stories online that feel uncomfortably familiar.
Autism spectrum disorder encompasses a broad range of differences in social communication, behaviour and information processing. It is typically identified in early childhood, with routine screening recommended before the age of two. Yet many adults were never assessed, particularly those whose traits were subtle, misunderstood or actively concealed.
This phenomenon, known as masking, allows individuals to adapt to social expectations by suppressing behaviours that might be seen as unusual. Over time, this can make autism harder to detect — both for clinicians and for the individuals themselves. New pressures in adulthood, such as work environments, relationships or parenting, can make these compensations harder to sustain.
Recent research reflects this shift. Diagnoses among adults in their late twenties and early thirties have risen sharply over the past decade, driven by increased awareness and broader definitions of neurodiversity. However, access to assessment has not kept pace. Adult autism specialists remain scarce, and evaluations can be expensive, lengthy and uneven in quality.
Experts stress that common traits — liking routines, deep interests or solitude — are not, on their own, indicators of autism. A clinical diagnosis requires that traits significantly affect daily functioning across multiple settings and have been present since early life. Overlap with conditions such as ADHD or OCD can further complicate assessment.
Those seeking clarity are advised to begin with a primary care doctor, who can refer them to a psychiatrist or psychologist experienced with adult autism. The process often includes detailed interviews and, where possible, input from people who knew the individual as a child. There is no single test or scan that confirms autism.
For many adults, diagnosis is less about labels and more about context. Understanding why certain patterns exist can offer relief, self-acceptance and a framework for navigating life with greater intention.
