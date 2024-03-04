Verna-cular!

Although there is no denying that the demand for SUVs is at an all-time high, irrespective of segment, yet, the demand for sedans will never fade away. The percentages might be different but there is no argument that the humble sedan is a long way from fading out; and of course this is further ratified with the launch of the all new Verna from Hyundai. The Verna has always been one of those dependable yet conservative family sedans that offered a lot of bang for the buck. Now, with a complete refresh, the Verna aims to stand out from the crowd with its refreshed looks, its dynamic interiors, state of the art telematics and of course new, thoroughly capable power plants.