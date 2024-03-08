Especially for you

Although different in character, all five models in the Opulence Edition have key bespoke elements in common. All feature the lustrous Scarab Green exterior finish that was first developed for Bentley’s first coachbuilt barchetta, the Bacalar. Inside, the orange and green of India’s national colours are represented by upholstery of Mandarin main hide and Cumbrian Green secondary hide. The mirror-like Piano veneer of the fascia and trim is also finished in Cumbrian Green, with an inset chrome motif on the fascia of wild horses and mountain peaks. From the initial brief, designers and artisans painstakingly produced multiple depictions until the perfect composition was achieved. The design was ultimately hand-drawn, and carefully applied to the fascia using a chrome overlay technique. This unique colour and trim specification is the outcome of close collaboration between Bentley Mumbai and the Mulliner team, and celebrates the first-ever Mulliner bespoke edition created for the Indian market.