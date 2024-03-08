Sealed with electric

The BYD SEAL is armed with the world’s first Cell-to-Body (CTB) and iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control) technologies and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 3.8 seconds. One of the models, has a claimed range of 650 kilometres per charge. Shortlisted as one of the top three finalists for the “World Car of the Year”, the SEAL comes in three variants – Dynamic Premium and Performance. Whilst the former two are rear wheel drive, the latter is all wheel drive with a range of 580 kilometres.
It comes equipped with ADAS Level 2, NFC card integration, and has 9 airbags for safety. The Blade Battery, developed in-house by BYD, is equipped with a high-efficiency heat pump system for efficient battery temperature regulation and low energy consumption. It also supports VTOL technology, allowing it to be used as a portable power supply for electrical devices with a total output of up to 3,000W. The SEAL is priced at INR 41 lakhs for the Dynamic variant with a 510 kilometre range, Premium at 45.55 lakh with a 650 kilometre range and the AWD at 53 lakhs with a 580 kilometre range.