Sealed with electric

The BYD SEAL is armed with the world’s first Cell-to-Body (CTB) and iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control) technologies and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 3.8 seconds. One of the models, has a claimed range of 650 kilometres per charge. Shortlisted as one of the top three finalists for the “World Car of the Year”, the SEAL comes in three variants – Dynamic Premium and Performance. Whilst the former two are rear wheel drive, the latter is all wheel drive with a range of 580 kilometres.