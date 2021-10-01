Did you know that you can now custom build your TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle?

TVS Motor Company is taking their motorsport DNA to new heights with their latest bespoke programme that allows customers to personalise their RR 310 motorcycle. First time customers can get a factory built bike according to their personal preference, as per their Built To Order (BTO) initiative.

You can select from pre-set kits, numerous graphic options, rim colour options, personalized racing numbers and a lot more to make your bike truly a one-of-a-kind offering. As far as the kits go, TVS is offering them in two trims, namely Dynamic and Race. Both offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and the style of the bike as per the customer’s needs.

Currently, TVS is offering this level of personalisation on the Apache RR 310, however looking at the fact that the company has attained 100% bookings for the RR 310 BTO, we do expect the company to extend this programme to other bikes in the range shortly.

Ordering a BTO bike is rather easy as well, as the entire configurator is available through the TVS ARIVE app or you can visit their website to go through the steps and build your bike. To top it off, TVS is also offering a unique Race Replica graphic that is inspired by their TVS Racing OMC race machines!