Aprilia rides in the new RS 457 at IBW 2023

Aprilia has launched the RS 457 at the India Bike Week with a sticker price of INR 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The comparatively more affordable supersport in Aprilia India's range joins the RS 660 middleweight and RSV4 in the brand's motorcycle lineup for the country.

From its looks, it is apparent that Aprilia has styled the RS 457 to resemble its RS 660, which is high on electronics for its class. The RS 457 comes with twin LED headlights with daytime running lights and integrated turn signals. The remaining lighting units are also LEDs, while the supersport also comes with backlit handlebar controls.

The rider can control various functions through a 5-inch TFT dash. Since the motorcycle comes with a ride-by-wire throttle, there are three levels of riding modes to choose from, while there are equal settings for traction control as well.

Riding on lightweight wheels, the 159 kg (dry) motorcycle uses an aluminium frame within which a liquid-cooled 2-cylinder motor that makes 47.6 HP sits. The engine, like the motorcycle itself, is manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in the country and comes teamed with a 6-speed transmission. A USD and mono-shock combo works to filter the road undulations, while braking is handled by a disk on each end, with dual-channel ABS assistance.

Aprilia has priced the motorcycle on the premium side, as is mostly the case with the brand. Expect the RS 457 to turn heads wherever it goes while being a unique prospect among a plethora of KTMs, high-capacity Bajaj and the newly launched affordable Triumphs.

