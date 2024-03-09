2024 Qatar MotoGP qualifying: Martin smashes lap record to take pole

Second place was taken by Aleix Espargaro riding the Aprilia RS-GP24 (1.50.872), and third was bagged by Enea Bastianini, who rides for the factory Ducati team (1.50.875).

Reigning champion and two-time title winner Francesco Bagnaia was fifth (1.50.928), just behind KTM's Brad Binder (1.50.913).

However, the surprise of the lot was Marc Marquez (1.50.961), who beat Fabio Di Giannantonio (seventh with 1.51.019) and Pedro Acosta (eighth with 1.51.130) to take sixth place.

Ninth position was taken by Alex Marquez (1.51.266), and the tenth spot was taken by Maverick Vinales (1.51.306).

There are some revised tyre pressure rules that riders have to follow. For the 2024 season, riders must stay above a minimum of 1.8 bar concerning the front tyre for 60 per cent of a Grand Prix distance, or 30 per cent of a sprint.