2024 Portuguese MotoGP qualifying results: Bastianini on pole, Viñales second

Bestia completed the lap in 01:37.706, while Viñales did the same in 01:37.788, using soft tyres at both ends. The pole position is the Italian's first as a Factory Ducati rider and his first since the 2022 Austrian GP.

Jorge Martin wrapped up the front row with 01:37.812, and Bagnaia was pushed to fourth with a time of 01:37.922. He heads the second row from Jack Miller (01:38.032) and Marco Bezzecchi (01:38.072). Bezzecchi was the only rider in Q2 to use a hard-front tyre.

Pedro Acosta (01:38.138) was in seventh, ahead of Marc Marquez, who came in eighth (01:38.147). The eight-time world champion was visibly frustrated with his effort, having lost the front on the out-lap at the final corner. He used the spare bike for the remainder of the qualifying session.

Fabio Quartaro (ninth with 01:38.322), and Brad Binder (tenth with 01:38.412) rounded the top 10. The KTM man, like Marquez, had also crashed earlier.