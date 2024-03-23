2024 Portuguese MotoGP qualifying results: Bastianini on pole, Viñales second

The qualifying results of the 2024 Portugese MotoGP are in and it is Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) who has claimed pole position ahead of Aprilia Racing's Maverick Viñales.
Bestia completed the lap in 01:37.706, while Viñales did the same in 01:37.788, using soft tyres at both ends. The pole position is the Italian's first as a Factory Ducati rider and his first since the 2022 Austrian GP.
Jorge Martin wrapped up the front row with 01:37.812, and Bagnaia was pushed to fourth with a time of 01:37.922. He heads the second row from Jack Miller (01:38.032) and Marco Bezzecchi (01:38.072). Bezzecchi was the only rider in Q2 to use a hard-front tyre.
Pedro Acosta (01:38.138) was in seventh, ahead of Marc Marquez, who came in eighth (01:38.147). The eight-time world champion was visibly frustrated with his effort, having lost the front on the out-lap at the final corner. He used the spare bike for the remainder of the qualifying session.
Fabio Quartaro (ninth with 01:38.322), and Brad Binder (tenth with 01:38.412) rounded the top 10. The KTM man, like Marquez, had also crashed earlier.
Alex Rins was eleventh, followed by Alex Marquez (not credited with a flying lap in Q2) in twelfth, Aleix Espargaro (thirteenth), Fabio Di Giannantonio (fourteenth), Miguel Oliveira (fifteenth), Raul Fernandez (sixteenth), Franco Morbidelli (seventeenth), Augusto Fernandez (eighteenth), Johann Zarco (nineteenth), Joan Mir (twentieth), Takaaki Nakagami (twenty first), and, finally, Luca Marini (twenty second).