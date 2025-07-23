The Original Heartbeat: This motorcycle has dominated the 400cc segment from the beginning

Riding the motorcycle you realise that the power and torque come in a smooth and linear way. Between 3,000 to 9,000 rpm, the motor has negligible vibrations which can be felt only on the tank. While 43 PS may not feel overwhelmingly fast (up from 40 in the previous iteration), the new Sports mode does give some sense of excitement. You can do 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and the 0-160 km/h mark comes up in 2.7 seconds. Top speed goes up by 10 km/h to 155 km/h. These new updates have done quite a bit to increase the reputation of the bike even further. The gearbox quickshifter works flawlessly, and the Apollo H1 tyres are brilliant and long lasting. The braking is now remarkably better with sintered pads but the initial bite still takes some getting used to. The suspension is stiff enough to wake the serious cornering enthusiast in you, and highway stability is good and confidence inspiring in all sorts of riding scenarios.

Overall, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z update solidifies the 400cc line Bajaj is so deeply into, including its own KTM and Triumph models. The 400cc Pulsar seems to be a great alternative for those looking for a modern motorcycle without compromising comfort. With a good fuel economy track in the past, the NS 400Z is already replacing the ageing 250cc and 300cc motorcycles which are part of the current Pulsar portfolio.

Priced at INR 1,92,328 (ex-showroom)

(Written by Mohit Soni)