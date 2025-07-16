Tesla has launched the Model Y in India: will it be a success or is it just hype?

Many people were purportedly delighted at the launch of the Model Y in India by Tesla yesterday at their gracefully white showroom inaugurated at the Maker Maxity Mall in BKC, Mumbai yesterday. The company showcased a single product, the Model Y at a starting price of INR 59.89 lakh, with the long range (claimed range 622 kms) coming in at 67.89 lakhs. But is it a matter of ‘too little, too late’?

Remember that in 2017, Tesla had taken a deposit of INR 70,000 (then US$1,000) for its Model 3, which it later refunded to all those who had paid the deposit as the car maker’s plans got delayed. It’s finally here, but at the price point at which it is competing, there are many competitors and some are actually cheaper by more than INR 10 lakhs, case in point being the BMW iX1 LWB. Now all Tesla fans may be claiming blue bloody murder, but do remember that all prestige manufacturers in India including Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Porsche, besides Kia and Hyundai all have models in this price range. Tesla’s biggest challenger in the US, BYD, is nipping at its heels in India as well.