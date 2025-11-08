A versatile adventurer and the only one of its kind in the category

The specifics

The instrument cluster stays true to its roots with a mix of analog and digital displays. While some riders might appreciate the nostalgic feel, modern TFT screens have become the expectation at this price point, especially since Kawasaki offers them on newer 400cc and 500cc models. The switchgear also remains largely unchanged. Under the seat, the bike houses the familiar 296 cc parallel-twin engine, with its 39 ps of power and 26 Nm of torque. The most notable update is the new E20 tuning, bringing it in line with the latest BS6 Phase 2 standards for ethanol-blended fuel. Slightly higher engine vibrations are noticeable compared to the previous version, but they remain mild overall. However, cruising around the 80-90 km/h range can make the engine feel a bit stressed and the vibrations seep through. Rideability still remains largely stress free in the city with minimum gearshifts and enough torque available all the time.

This engine revs smoothly and eagerly all the way to its redline, but when venturing off-road, riders will need to keep the revs high—ideally above 7,000 RPM—to maintain speed, which could be challenging for newcomers on paper, but it isn't in real life scenarios. The motorcycle does a lot for you. The bike’s setup, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, handles rough roads adeptly during inter-city journeys. The absence of tubeless spoke wheels and optional alloy alternatives is surprising, but most riders are accustomed to carrying spare tubes for reassurance. Overall, the ride quality is stable and neutral rather than sporty.

The true strength of the Versys X-300 lies in its reputation for reliability, quality, and toughness. Given its track record over the past 15 years, this bike has the potential to last for another decade and a half with proper care. This machine is recommended for those who seek comfort and the ADV stance, coupled with guaranteed longevity - this after all is the only Japanese bike in this category.

Priced at ₹3.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

(Written by Mohit Soni)