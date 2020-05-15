Much to the delight of the Lamborghini enthusiasts, Automobili Lamborghini has in collaboration with Bitstamps unveiled a digital stamp via an application designed to create and collect digital stamps.



This launch is dedicated to the brand new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, the latest model Lamborghini unveiled at the beginning of May 2020. The company opened its shutters post the COVID-19 shutdown at Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy on May 4.

Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

The release of the stamp is a part of a themed series dedicated to the history of the company and over 20 of its well-known cars. The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder stamp is available for download via the Bitstamps App and is a limited edition release.