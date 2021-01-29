From the Mustang in Diamonds Are Forever to the Mini Cooper in The Italian Job, ‘Chromes, Curves, Classics’ happening down the coast this Sunday, celebrates classic, vintage cars in the backdrop of iconic Hollywood films.

At the Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay in collaboration with the Historical Cars Association of India, the event hopes to promote and support the community of vintage car enthusiasts. “This is a passion-driven hobby,” shares Ranjit Pratap, the president of the Historical Cars Association of India and also the vice president of the pan-India federation that represents vintage car clubs across the country.

He further adds that in view of the restrictions because of the pandemic, their shows are unable to travel and hence they have come up with creative, local shows that encourage and support the cause.

This Sunday’s exciting line-up includes the Chevvy Skyline, the 1960 Standard Herald, 1961 Alfa Romeo, Jaguar E type from the ‘60s, Flower Power Volkswagen Camper, Beetle, Studebaker Champion Starlight Coupe from 1949, Cadillac Coupe DeVille, Chevrolet Fleetmaster 1946, besides other coveted models.

By invite only. On January 31, at Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, Mamallapuram.