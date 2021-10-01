Audi’s e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT: Promising, sleek, powerful electric cars

Audi India is extremely committed to going electric and is looking at having 15% of their portfolio as all-electric offerings in the next few years. The company already offers the e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportsback in India, and now they have added two new models to their list, namely the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

Design

Both the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT boast of an extremely emotive design. Sharp lines, a sleek stretched body and all the design cues that you find on sports coupe are present. Both versions are four-door models that are just plain stunning to stare at! The Audi grill gets a new interpretation as do the lights. The rear has a nice wide look that highlights the car’s sporty lowslung stance.

Interior

The cabin on the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT carries a rather progressive look and is finished in the finest of materials including a lot of sustainable materials made from recycled plastics. The jet-black cabin along with artificial leather upholstery looks absolutely stunning and the space on board is what you would expect from a vehicle of this calibre. The tech on board is also top notch with an all digital dash and a large touchscreen interface taking centrestage.

Performance

Both versions get an 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors, however in the e-tron GT the power output is set at 470 bhp and 630 Nm of torque. This version can travel 500 km on a single charge and can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 4.1 seconds. Having said that, the RS e-tron GT takes the performance game up by a couple of notches, as this version delivers close to 600 bh and a solid 830 Nm of torque. It can do the 0-100 km/h dash in just 3.3 seconds and has a range of 481 km on a single charge.

Charging

To make it easy to charge, Audi is offering charging ports on both sides of the car. The cars come with an 11kW home charging kit, however at an extra charge customers can opt for the 22kW charging unit. Incidentally, the e-tron range can also be charged via a 270kW superfast charger system.

Premium pedigree

While the world is going electric, to get the best that is there to offer does mean that the industry is taking a top-down approach. The Audi e-tron GT and RS version are premium products that are fully loaded and have been priced accordingly. Having said that, the price tag is on par with what you would pay for a performance machine that offers what these cars do!

The e-tron GT is priced at INR 1,79,90,000 and the RS e-tron GT retails for INR 2,04,99,000.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)