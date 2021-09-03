The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition’s custom-built interiors and classy exterior promise an elite performance SUV

Special Vehicle Operations is the performance wing of Land Rover Jaguar and they do a lot of ‘James Bond Q division’ level upgrades with the range of products offered by both the Jaguar and Land Rover. The latest to receive this treatment is the Range Rover Sport which gets the SVR badge and has been christened as the Ultimate Edition.

For this special build, the SVO team has finished the SUV in a new spectacular solid glass flake paintwork. This includes exclusive pint colour combinations and tailor-made interiors to suit the performance-oriented aura of the Range Rover Sport SVR. Three hand-finished exterior paint choices include new Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss colours, both of which are exclusive to the Ultimate edition. Delicate and highly reflective fine white glass flake particles in the solid base coat give an intense star-like sparkle. A third option, for a stealthier look, is Ligurian Black Satin.

The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition also gets black knurled Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate with contrasting Fuji White edging. The carbon-fibre vented bonnet, 22-inch forged alloys and black brake callipers also play their part in reinforcing the nature of this machine while giving it that aura of being an elite performance SUV.

Being the most powerful and most dynamic Land Rover ever produced, the Ultimate Edition gets a 575PS version of the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine, which produces 700Nm of torque — sufficient to power the SVR from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds! It can hit a top speed of 283 km/h.