City-friendly, powerful, innovative: Tata Motors expected to pack a ‘Punch’ in their upcoming SUV

Tata Motors is set to introduce a new SUV in their line-up soon and it is the first SUV to be built on the company’s ALFA-ARC platform. Incidentally, the concept for this SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo under the H2X name, however the production version will be known as the Punch.

The Tata Punch will sit in a segment below the Nexon and is touted to be a no-compromise SUV that delivers in terms of sporty dynamics as well as being a tough machine that is practical and well-suited for a little bit of playing in the dirt.

Also read: The 2021 Tata Safari brings the iconic SUV back on Indian roads, and there’s so much more on offer

With its small dimensions, the Punch has been conceived as a great city vehicle that is easy to drive in tight city spaces, however the cabin has been kept nice and airy to ensure that passengers have enough room on board for their weekend getaways. Tata has also pointed out that the Punch conforms to segment leading safety norms and will come with powerful engine options that complement its peppy young appeal. Currently, Tata Motors has not revealed much about the engine options, however we do expect it to get both petrol and diesel units that will be frugal.

Like all Tata Motors products, the Punch is also expected to get a neat infotainment system with a full bouquet of connected features to suit the demands of the young audience that it is designed to cater to. It is an all-new product that will create a segment for itself. Set to launch before Diwali this year, expect the Tata Punch to be very reasonably priced.