Automatic Progress

The Citroen C3 Aircross has always been a good, if somewhat misunderstood vehicle. While it ticks the boxes on utility and performance, a lack of features meant that it was nowhere a serious contender in the segment, unlike its Indian, Korean and Chinese counterparts which came loaded to the gills – we mean a panoramic sunroof was almost standard for the segment! Of course, the biggest handicap was lack of an automatic transmission. In a segment that is trying to go premium, the absence of an automatic is a glaring omission. Now, Citroen has fixed things somewhat by adding a 6-speed automatic to the line-up – yes, you read that right. It’s a conventional 6-speed torque converter and not a DCT, CVT, AMT or any other excuse. This one is old school, and par for the course.
Since we have already covered the basic cosmetics and features of the C3 Aircross, let us for the moment concentrate on the mechanicals. The automatic gearbox fitted on the C3 Aircross is a 6-speed torque converter sourced from Aisin in Japan. It is mated to the existing 1.2-litre 3-cylinder unit that puts out around 109 horses, though significantly torque has been boosted slightly from 190 to 205 Nm. This is a good thing because the automatic Aircross seems to be on the face of it an extraordinarily smooth transmission. It feels extremely refined and has a good punch all the way to the redline, especially that terrific mid-range push, that has always been the hallmark of this 1.2-litre motor. Only at idle the 3-pot motor has slight vibrations, but not enough to make you uncomfortable. You can run the transmission in manual mode – simply slot it into D and push it to the left – you can then toggle upshifts or downshifts by moving the transmission lever. Paddleshifters are conspicuous by their absence, but going the profile of this particular model, am not surprised.
One of the hallmarks of the C3 has always been its ride and handling. The suspension of the C3 has always been segment best, given Citroen’s legacy. Low speed ride is good, with potholes and speed breakers being dismissed summarily, though it does tend to get a little bouncy at higher speeds. Cornering is not bad too. However that is as far as the mechanicals go. While there is no doubt that the C3 Aircross is a handsome looking machine, the interiors remain as spartan as ever, save the 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The digital instrumentation console does give it a very upmarket look, but that’s about all the equipment you will get. Power windows and keyless entry is also standard. Seating is very comfortable and in the second row, legroom is adequate. Interestingly, you can remove the last two seats in the 7-seater version in a jiffy and can store them if you don’t need to use them – this frees up a considerable amount of bootspace.
The C3 Aircross does have its strong points – it is good looking, it is comfortable and it has one of the best engine/transmission combos in its segment. Lack of features makes it a little awkward in this segment, but if you are looking for a utilitarian automatic SUV, your search ends here.
Priced INR 14.9 – 16 lakh, ex-showroom