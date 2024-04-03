Automatic Progress

One of the hallmarks of the C3 has always been its ride and handling. The suspension of the C3 has always been segment best, given Citroen’s legacy. Low speed ride is good, with potholes and speed breakers being dismissed summarily, though it does tend to get a little bouncy at higher speeds. Cornering is not bad too. However that is as far as the mechanicals go. While there is no doubt that the C3 Aircross is a handsome looking machine, the interiors remain as spartan as ever, save the 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The digital instrumentation console does give it a very upmarket look, but that’s about all the equipment you will get. Power windows and keyless entry is also standard. Seating is very comfortable and in the second row, legroom is adequate. Interestingly, you can remove the last two seats in the 7-seater version in a jiffy and can store them if you don’t need to use them – this frees up a considerable amount of bootspace.

The C3 Aircross does have its strong points – it is good looking, it is comfortable and it has one of the best engine/transmission combos in its segment. Lack of features makes it a little awkward in this segment, but if you are looking for a utilitarian automatic SUV, your search ends here.

Priced INR 14.9 – 16 lakh, ex-showroom