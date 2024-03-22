Show on the Go

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most successful medium SUVs in our market and has been revamped for 2024, a feature that we carried a few months back. Now Hyundai has introduced a N-Line version of the Creta, a vehicle with lot of show, even though it promises a lot of go. This may definitely be a case of looks being only skin deep, but hey its’ a great point! Take the front grill for example, in black chrome, again unique to this particular car. You also get a new front bumper design with red inserts and a different front skid plate design. The sides also get the red inserts, as does the rear bumper. A rather large, sporty spoiler at the back also contributes to the SUV’s looks. The wheels are 18-inch with their own N logo and you do get twin muffler tips at the rear with the exhaust giving a rather throaty growl. You can’t miss the fact that tis is a N-Line – an overload of badges will remind you all the time!