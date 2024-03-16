Toyota India to launch new crossover on April 3

Since any car with increased road clearance and butch looks is classified as an 'SUV' these days, the Taisor will become the smallest SUV in Toyota India's lineup. It will likely come with subtle cosmetic changes on the outside to differentiate itself from the donor car.

Put simply, the styling differences between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Glanza and Baleno, can be taken as precedence, and a similar ethos should be applied to the Taisor as well.

Thus, Toyota could opt to fit the crossover with new bumpers front and rear, revised lights, and different alloys. No other changes are expected on the exterior, while on the inside, Toyota could change the upholstery, while retaining all the features the Fronx comes with.

Under the skin, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will be equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor (90 HP and 113 Nm) that also does duty in several Maruti Suzuki models, including the Fronx.

The more powerful 1-litre BoosterJet engine (100 BHP and 147 Nm) option will also likely be offered, and both engines can be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The atmospheric motor should also come with an AMT option. However, the turbo-petrol will get a 6-speed torque converter option.