Inaugural Maruti Rock N Road 4X4 Masters concluded

The championship witnessed participation from over 200 off-roading enthusiasts from eight cities, with 16 participants battling in the finale that took place in Goa. The contestants were a diverse group, ranging from professional off-roaders to amateurs.

Maruti conducted the Rock N Road championship in two phases – qualifiers, organised across 8 cities, followed by the grand finale. The two top-performing participants from each city progressed to the finale, showcasing their skills over a curated track.