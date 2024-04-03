Inaugural Maruti Rock N Road 4X4 Masters concluded

Maruti Suzuki has announced the culmination of the inaugural season of the 'Rock N Road 4X4 Masters’ championship. Launched in January this year, the event offered Jimny owners a platform to showcase their skills off the road.
The championship witnessed participation from over 200 off-roading enthusiasts from eight cities, with 16 participants battling in the finale that took place in Goa. The contestants were a diverse group, ranging from professional off-roaders to amateurs.
Maruti conducted the Rock N Road championship in two phases – qualifiers, organised across 8 cities, followed by the grand finale. The two top-performing participants from each city progressed to the finale, showcasing their skills over a curated track.
Mihir Dharkar from Mumbai was crowned the champion, while Shantanu Grover from Delhi and Gurmeet Virdi from Chandigarh came in second and third, respectively. The winner and the first runner-up will get the opportunity to witness the Rainforest Challenge, one of the world’s toughest offroad championships, in Malaysia.