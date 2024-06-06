The Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed concept is a true performance car with an extremely low silhouette. Many design features were inspired by the Mercedes‑AMG ONE hypercar – technical, sharply cut visible carbon fibre parts in the lower section of the vehicle provide a strong contrast to the sensual, rounded shapes of the upper part of the vehicle.

The design of the wheels is characterised by the unique carbon fibre cladding on the front and rear wheel covers. The rear wheel covers are completely closed to improve aerodynamics. The front wheel covers are open to optimise airflow at the front end for brake cooling and downforce.

Typical of a sports car are the long bonnet and the very low front end with a pronounced “shark nose”. The front design is similar to the Mercedes‑AMG ONE with a wide lower air intake with AMG lettering and a dark, chrome-plated Mercedes star on the soft nose. Added to this is the aerodynamically optimised, sportive bonnet with an additional air outlet. Small, transparent deflectors at the front and sides direct the wind over the cockpit.

The design team's precision work can also be seen in the side-sill panelling with aero flics. The muscular shoulders above the wide-track rear wheels merge into the elegant boot lid and the width-emphasising rear apron.