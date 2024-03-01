Hyundai Creta N Line unveiled officially; launch on March 11

Set to be launched on March 11, the Creta N Line looks sporty, a trait that will help differentiate it from the regular model. Hyundai claims that the compact SUV's styling is inspired by the race cars that take part in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The Creta N Line comes with a new front grille, a new front bumper, a fresh rear design with a skid plate, red-coloured inserts all around, model-specific N Line emblems, 18-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers on all four corners, and a twin tip exhaust.