Hyundai Creta N Line unveiled officially; launch on March 11

The official unveiling of the Hyundai Creta N Line has taken place. Now, dealerships of the Korean car manufacturer present across the nation are accepting bookings for the upcoming model.
Set to be launched on March 11, the Creta N Line looks sporty, a trait that will help differentiate it from the regular model. Hyundai claims that the compact SUV's styling is inspired by the race cars that take part in the World Rally Championship (WRC).
The Creta N Line comes with a new front grille, a new front bumper, a fresh rear design with a skid plate, red-coloured inserts all around, model-specific N Line emblems, 18-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers on all four corners, and a twin tip exhaust.
Inside, the car comes with black upholstery, red accents, and N Line-specific parts such as the steering wheel, gear lever, and aluminium pedals.
There are other features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC) and more.
Although, during the official unveil of the Creta N Line, Hyundai did not mention what powertrain would be found in the car, it is clear that the manufacturer will opt for the 1.5-litre turno-petrol engine, making 163 PS and 253 Nm. The gearbox options will be a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
The car will likely be tuned to handle better than the regular model with the same powertrain thanks to a stiffer suspension, updated steering, and a sportier exhaust.