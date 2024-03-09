C3 times better
The C3 introduced by Citroen has become very popular in its segment, and its sister call the electric eC3 also has quite the fan following in India. Citroen has introduced three new vehicles over the past couple of years and is now looking at bringing in the fourth one – the C3 Aircross, which is what we are talking about today. Currently the midsize SUV segment is very hotly contested and the C3 Aircross aims to join this highly competitive space, with an offering of a 7-seater. On the exterior side, the C3 Aircross continues to be radically different with its twin DRLs, a new lower bumper with faux skid plates, and a large Citroen logo finished in black with silver surrounds. All models come with nice, halogen headlamps – thankfully none of those terrible LED headlamps that seem to adorn so many of its competitors.
With its 2,671mm wheelbase, the C3 Aircross is quite spacious on the inside. The generosity ends there, as there is not much to choose from in terms of equipment levels. However you do get the flexibility of 5 and 5+2 seat configurations, the latter 2 seats being ridiculously easy to remove and fit right back. New dashboard configurations are in 3 colour now – a grey, a black and a bronze or silver inlay. You get a comprehensive digital instrument console, on which you can display as much or as little content, depending on your tech leanings. Everything is of course controllable from the steering wheel. You also get a massive 10.25 inch infotainment screen with wireless AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay.
But you do not get USB-C charging ports front or rear. You do get a rear view camera but Holly Molly – only 2 airbags. No sunroof also, if you please. Ditto for climate control, though you get nice round rotary switches for climate control. I do find the positioning of the rear window power switches a little messy; would have preferred a normal door position like all cars. The seats by themselves are quite comfortable, though the 5-seater version does without the rear air-con blower.
Citroen’s 1.2-litre turbo 3-cylinder with its 110 horses and 190Nm of torque is a gem and the revised 6-speed manual with its short ratios has the C3 Aircross scampering in no time. Acceleration is good and no need to complain, even though the specs might look a bit tardy on paper. What I thoroughly missed was an automatic, because although the gear shift is slick, the clutch can sometimes be a little bit of work, especially in bumper to bumper traffic. What is absolutely fantastic though is the trademark Citroen suspension – it is so compliant, soft and smooth yet does not give you a dreamboat feeling. Ride comfort is phenomenal and shows Citroen’s technical prowess in this sector.
The C3 Aircross is a great car, but it has not garnered the kind of audience it deserves. Hopefully the introduction of the automatic version will make things better. Also there are rumours that better equipped versions are on the way and that may ultimately change the fortunes of this fine vehicle.
Priced INR 9.99 - 13.85 lakh, ex-showroom