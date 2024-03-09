C3 times better

The C3 introduced by Citroen has become very popular in its segment, and its sister call the electric eC3 also has quite the fan following in India. Citroen has introduced three new vehicles over the past couple of years and is now looking at bringing in the fourth one – the C3 Aircross, which is what we are talking about today. Currently the midsize SUV segment is very hotly contested and the C3 Aircross aims to join this highly competitive space, with an offering of a 7-seater. On the exterior side, the C3 Aircross continues to be radically different with its twin DRLs, a new lower bumper with faux skid plates, and a large Citroen logo finished in black with silver surrounds. All models come with nice, halogen headlamps – thankfully none of those terrible LED headlamps that seem to adorn so many of its competitors.