Drawing inspiration from the world of contemporary design, Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism showcases finished dark, neutral tones which are subtly accented with bold strokes of colour, creating a timeless statement. It is this contrast between a solid form and bright, spectral hues that inspired Ghost Prism’s name. The example presented is shown in Gunmetal grey, which has a rich mineral finish, produced through an exacting 10-step process in which four layers of paint are meticulously applied, then polished by hand for 16 hours.

In place of the marque’s classic mirror-polished stainless steel finish, the motor car’s grille and rear-lid brightwork are presented in high-gloss Burnout, a smoked black-grey hue. To achieve this effect, each metal piece is hand prepared by the marque’s artisans: first, a light abrasive is used across each piece to provide a ‘key’ for a hardwearing primer, onto which four coats of Burnout paint is then applied. After curing, these pieces are individually polished to ensure that they match the high-gloss brilliance of the motor car’s coachwork. In keeping with the understated aesthetic of Ghost Prism, the front bumper and side profile brightwork feature a deep gloss black finish.