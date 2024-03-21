BMW iX xDrive50 launched, priced at INR 1.39 crore

Then there is the ‘Shy Tech', which comprises a series of features that remain out of sight until put to use, and these include the intelligent kidney grille with sensors, camera and radar tech, proximity sensors in body edging, flush door openers, a washer under the front logo, a camera with a washer in the rear logo, and more. Also, the SUV comes with adaptive air suspension with automatic height adjustment and self-levelling functions, Parking Assistant Plus, Reversing Assistant, and Driving Assistant (Driving Assistant Professional is optional).

Powered by the fifth-generation of the marque's eDrive technology, the iX xDrive50 comes with two electric motors (one for each axle), teamed to a single-speed transmission. With a combined output of 523 HP and 765 Nm, the all-wheel drive SUV can complete the nought to 100 km/h run in 4.6 seconds and cover 635 km (claimed) between each charge.

Charging times, as claimed by BMW, are 11 hours (up to 100 per cent) using a 11 kW AC charger, 5.5 hours (up to 100 per cent) using a 22 kW AC charger, 97 minutes (10–80 per cent) using a 50 kW DC charger, and 35 minutes (10–80 per cent) with a 195 kW DC charger. The car has two high-voltage batteries that have a combined capacity of 111.5 kWh.