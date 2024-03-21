BMW iX xDrive50 launched, priced at INR 1.39 crore

BMW India has launched the all-electric iX xDrive50 at a price of INR 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The German marque has claimed that the SUV, sold as a CBU, has proven to be the best-selling luxury electric vehicle in the country.
The iX xDrive50 is available in Aventurine Red, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Oxide Grey, and Phytonic Blue exterior colourways, while the Storm Bay Metallic paint finish from BMW Individual is also on offer. The car rides on 22-inch aerodynamically optimised wheels, and features the narrowest headlights ever fitted to a bimmer, frameless windows, and a flared shoulder area. The latest generation of BMW Laserlight is available as an optional extra.
Inside, customers get vegan leather upholstery in Oyster or Mocha colours. Natural leather is optional. Then there are other features like the single-piece widescreen curved glass display featuring a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, electrochromic panorama glass roof, ambient lighting for every mood, multi-functional electric seats with integrated head restraints and massage function, head-up display, voice control, gesture control, wireless phone charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, among others. Optionally, the electric vehicle (EV), which has a luggage capacity of up to 1,750 litres, can be equipped with active seat ventilation for the front passengers.
Then there is the ‘Shy Tech', which comprises a series of features that remain out of sight until put to use, and these include the intelligent kidney grille with sensors, camera and radar tech, proximity sensors in body edging, flush door openers, a washer under the front logo, a camera with a washer in the rear logo, and more. Also, the SUV comes with adaptive air suspension with automatic height adjustment and self-levelling functions, Parking Assistant Plus, Reversing Assistant, and Driving Assistant (Driving Assistant Professional is optional).
Powered by the fifth-generation of the marque's eDrive technology, the iX xDrive50 comes with two electric motors (one for each axle), teamed to a single-speed transmission. With a combined output of 523 HP and 765 Nm, the all-wheel drive SUV can complete the nought to 100 km/h run in 4.6 seconds and cover 635 km (claimed) between each charge.
Charging times, as claimed by BMW, are 11 hours (up to 100 per cent) using a 11 kW AC charger, 5.5 hours (up to 100 per cent) using a 22 kW AC charger, 97 minutes (10–80 per cent) using a 50 kW DC charger, and 35 minutes (10–80 per cent) with a 195 kW DC charger. The car has two high-voltage batteries that have a combined capacity of 111.5 kWh.
The iX xDrive50 will come with a complimentary 22 kW wallbox charger with installation. As an option, buyers can opt for the up to 22 kW AC charging option offered with the car. BMW is also sensibly offering an eight-year, or 1.60 lakh km, warranty for the battery pack, but only a two-year, unlimited km, standard warranty, which can be extended to up to five years.