KIA reveals the nexgen K4 compact saloon

The Kia K4 exudes an aura of ambition, boldness, energy, and strength. Kia’s designers have created a modern and unique body shape by twisting the connections of logically aligned squares in a seemingly illogical fashion, which Kia’s exterior designers refer to as ‘Twist Logic.’ The organic flow of light created between the alternating squares emphasizes the shape that runs through the entire body design. This approach is particularly evident when the K4 is viewed in the side profile, where the sweptback fastback style resonates perfectly with the bold and progressive nature of the Kia brand. When viewed from the rear, the K4 exudes the same aura of strength and dynamism. Vertical lamps, positioned at the extreme ends of the vehicle, cut vertically downwards towards a wide, technical bumper. The air diffuser incorporated into the bumper completes the picture with its strong, graphical design.
Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy celebrates the creative tension formed from combining two seemingly opposing concepts. This radical approach is exemplified by the K4, where the ‘expected’ concept of a driver-oriented cockpit meets the ‘unexpected’ layout design, creating the unique character of K4’s interior.
The ‘expected’ in the compact sedan segment is the driver-oriented interior, which in the case of the K4, becomes ‘unexpected’ when the very concept of driver-orientation design is challenged. Rather than the traditional form of driver-orientation of screens and controls angled towards the driver, this interior separates the driver from passenger with a bold graphic split. This division creates a clear distinction between the two spaces – the driver cockpit, which is technical and machine in character, from the passenger cabin, which is comfortable and human.
The global premiere of the Kia K4 will take place at the New York International Auto Show, March 27, 2024.