KIA reveals the nexgen K4 compact saloon

Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy celebrates the creative tension formed from combining two seemingly opposing concepts. This radical approach is exemplified by the K4, where the ‘expected’ concept of a driver-oriented cockpit meets the ‘unexpected’ layout design, creating the unique character of K4’s interior.

The ‘expected’ in the compact sedan segment is the driver-oriented interior, which in the case of the K4, becomes ‘unexpected’ when the very concept of driver-orientation design is challenged. Rather than the traditional form of driver-orientation of screens and controls angled towards the driver, this interior separates the driver from passenger with a bold graphic split. This division creates a clear distinction between the two spaces – the driver cockpit, which is technical and machine in character, from the passenger cabin, which is comfortable and human.