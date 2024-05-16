BMW launches the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition

The design of the BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition features a sportier orientation. Blacked Out Kidney Grille gives a striking impression of the car, when looked from the front. BMW Laser Light with its iconic blue accents makes a distinctive visual proclamation and distribute light perfectly up to 650 meters. Towards the rear, the Tailpipes in High-gloss black radiate a special presence and sporting flair. The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are also available in high-gloss black. The 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels adds to the overall style of this sporty SAV.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely modern ambience. Exclusive functions such as Multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, add to the comfort. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV. The M Sport package brings exclusivity to the interiors with Sports Seats, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, M interior trim adding to the performance-oriented ambience. The standard Leather Vernasca upholstery elevates the premiumness inside the cabin.