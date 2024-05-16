BMW launches the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition

The design of the BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition features a sportier orientation. Blacked Out Kidney Grille gives a striking impression of the car, when looked from the front. BMW Laser Light with its iconic blue accents makes a distinctive visual proclamation and distribute light perfectly up to 650 meters. Towards the rear, the Tailpipes in High-gloss black radiate a special presence and sporting flair. The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are also available in high-gloss black. The 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels adds to the overall style of this sporty SAV.
The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely modern ambience. Exclusive functions such as Multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, add to the comfort. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV. The M Sport package brings exclusivity to the interiors with Sports Seats, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, M interior trim adding to the performance-oriented ambience. The standard Leather Vernasca upholstery elevates the premiumness inside the cabin.
Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. Roller Sunblinds in the rear offer much needed comfort from harsh weather. The boot has a capacity of 550 litres and can be expanded further to 1600 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.
A host of best in class technology continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3” screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display.
Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. BMW Head-Up display projects information discretely in the driver’s field of vision. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The car features a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system 16 speaker with individually adjustable equalising.
Thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km /h in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h. BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.
Priced at INR 74.9 lakhs, ex-showroom