BMW India launches the updated BMW X5

The smoothly assured character exuded by the BMW X5 in every situation is emphasised by particularly robust design features. The front features the matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents and BMW Selective Beam. The L shaped rear lights are reflected horizontally, creating a visually powerful, consistently illuminated and unmistakable X motif within the rear lights. Standard equipment comprises of 21-inch light-alloy wheels that add hugely to the car’s road presence. The air breathers in the front side panels have a modern and eye-catching design.
The newly introduced M Sport Pro Package intensifies the car’s dynamic aura with BMW Individual high gloss black elements like Kidney Grille, air breathers and tailpipe trims. The M Sport Exhaust and M Sport Brakes with Red high gloss painted brake calipers further accentuate the spirited character of the car. The sporty character is carried over into the interiors as well with the application of BMW Individual piano black trim on the dashboard and the M Seat Belts.
Digital technology is the guiding force behind the advances brought to the interior of the BMW X5. The innovative cockpit and associated updates to the instrument panel bring a particularly progressive feel to the modern premium ambience. The fully digital BMW Widescreen Curved Display, made up of a 12.3- inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches – both located behind a single glass surface, is at the heart of the interior design of the BMW X5. The driver and front passenger also now get standard Comfort Seats with fully electric adjustments and lumbar support in all variants. Also, part of the standard equipment roster, alongside the 4-zone automatic climate control system is the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Comfort Access System. Travel & Comfort System along with the Panoramic sunroof enhance the overall rear seat experience of the occupants.
Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the BMW X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 381 hp and maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,850 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.4 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of the BMW X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 286 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. Additionally, both engines feature a 48V Electrical Motor that with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm, help achieve even better efficiency and dynamics. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to deliver its full power and efficiency. The driver can access distinct driving setups in both automatic and manual mode – COMFORT, EFFICIENT, SPORT.
BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. The standard Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension offers the most dynamic and comfortable ride.
An absolute novelty for the BMW X5 is the newly introduced the xOffroad package. An offroad rocker switch on the center console gives the driver the choice to select any of the four off-road driving modes (xSand, xRocks, xGravel, xSnow), accordingly the vehicle’s offroad capability is optimized. It automatically determines the ideal vehicle height settings, xDrive system, acceleration response and transmission control, and corrective inputs of the DSC system when you need to drive on sand, rocks, gravel or snow. The vehicle also gets reinforced underbody protection with the Offroad package, which further adds to the robustness of BMW X5. The M Sport Differential ensures that even with challenging changes of direction or on various surfaces, the engine power is optimally brought to the road. A specially optimized display for offroad driving in the Central Information Display informs the driver about the various parameters like the vehicle ground clearance and the roll tendency, the inclination or the downhill gradient of the offroad section. Furthermore, the xOffroad camera view supports the driver in narrow offroad sections, providing a perfect all-round view of the vehicle.
The new X5 starts at ₹1,02,30,000 (ex-showroom)