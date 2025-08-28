BMW India launches the updated BMW X5

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the BMW X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 381 hp and maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,850 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.4 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of the BMW X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 286 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. Additionally, both engines feature a 48V Electrical Motor that with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm, help achieve even better efficiency and dynamics. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to deliver its full power and efficiency. The driver can access distinct driving setups in both automatic and manual mode – COMFORT, EFFICIENT, SPORT.

BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. The standard Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension offers the most dynamic and comfortable ride.

An absolute novelty for the BMW X5 is the newly introduced the xOffroad package. An offroad rocker switch on the center console gives the driver the choice to select any of the four off-road driving modes (xSand, xRocks, xGravel, xSnow), accordingly the vehicle’s offroad capability is optimized. It automatically determines the ideal vehicle height settings, xDrive system, acceleration response and transmission control, and corrective inputs of the DSC system when you need to drive on sand, rocks, gravel or snow. The vehicle also gets reinforced underbody protection with the Offroad package, which further adds to the robustness of BMW X5. The M Sport Differential ensures that even with challenging changes of direction or on various surfaces, the engine power is optimally brought to the road. A specially optimized display for offroad driving in the Central Information Display informs the driver about the various parameters like the vehicle ground clearance and the roll tendency, the inclination or the downhill gradient of the offroad section. Furthermore, the xOffroad camera view supports the driver in narrow offroad sections, providing a perfect all-round view of the vehicle.

The new X5 starts at ₹1,02,30,000 (ex-showroom)