Land Rover unveils the new Defender Trophy Edition along with a global adventure competition

Defender is looking for individuals with an unstoppable spirit of adventure to take on a new kind of competition. The new Defender Trophy is inspired by Trophy and Challenge events of the past but will create its own legacy across three demanding rounds of training and competition.
Defender has been the vehicle of choice of explorers and expedition leaders for decades and the new global initiative is inviting entries in more than 50 countries. Local selections will begin this summer, before national finals next spring determine who will make it to the global final hosted with Defender conservation partner Tusk – in Africa – in 2026. Winners will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to team-up for an epic mission that will ensure Defender Trophy leaves a positive and lasting legacy on the people and places it encounters.
An epic expedition needs an epic vehicle. The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition will signify adventure to a new generation of enthusiasts, as the competition will be watched by a global online audience. Bringing the event’s spirit to the streets, the Trophy Edition is available to order in a choice of two exclusive heritage-inspired colours – Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green – with a specially chosen adventure-ready specification.
The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition celebrates the return of the brand to international adventure challenge events and also offers a range of recommended expedition accessories that make the vehicle the perfect companion for every expedition. It also introduces two heritage-inspired colours that will represent adventure to a new audience of enthusiasts. Available exclusively in either Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green, the new Trophy Edition features a contrasting Gloss Black finish on the bonnet, lower bodyside, brake calipers and rear recovery eyes. Deep Sandglow Yellow is a modern interpretation of a colour synonymous with Defenders used on international Trophy-style events, while Keswick Green celebrates rural exploration in Defender’s UK homeland. Both colours can be finished with an optional Matte Protective Film which provides an added layer of protection to the bodywork, providing reassurance and enhanced durability to those who go off the beaten track.
The adventure-ready specification includes new Gloss Black 20-inch alloy wheels wearing rugged All-Terrain Tyres for reliable grip on all surfaces, a Dark Rear Scuff Plate and Gloss Black Wheelarch Protection, with a Black front undershield.
Trophy decals on the bonnet and C-pillar graphic, plus Trophy rear badging, set the special edition model apart on the outside. Inside, Trophy illuminated treadplates reinforce its provenance, while Ebony Windsor Leather seats provide tough luxury. The exposed Cross Car Beam is finished in the same distinctive colour as the exterior and features unique laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding.
For the ultimate off-road capability, optional accessories include an Expedition Roof Rack providing additional stowage space for gear-laden journeys, while a Black Deployable Roof Ladder makes it easier to access objects stored overhead. A Gloss Black Side-Mounted Gear Carrier providing extra space for muddy, wet or sandy items; Front and Rear Classic Mud Flaps; and a Raised Air Intake for dust filtration are also available.