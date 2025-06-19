Land Rover unveils the new Defender Trophy Edition along with a global adventure competition

Defender is looking for individuals with an unstoppable spirit of adventure to take on a new kind of competition. The new Defender Trophy is inspired by Trophy and Challenge events of the past but will create its own legacy across three demanding rounds of training and competition.

All you need to know about the new Defender 110 Trophy Edition

Defender has been the vehicle of choice of explorers and expedition leaders for decades and the new global initiative is inviting entries in more than 50 countries. Local selections will begin this summer, before national finals next spring determine who will make it to the global final hosted with Defender conservation partner Tusk – in Africa – in 2026. Winners will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to team-up for an epic mission that will ensure Defender Trophy leaves a positive and lasting legacy on the people and places it encounters.

An epic expedition needs an epic vehicle. The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition will signify adventure to a new generation of enthusiasts, as the competition will be watched by a global online audience. Bringing the event’s spirit to the streets, the Trophy Edition is available to order in a choice of two exclusive heritage-inspired colours – Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green – with a specially chosen adventure-ready specification.