India’s Wealth Boom: Mercedes-Benz sells a car every six minutes during Navratri

The sales binge, especially in a space where the mean price of purchase is around the ₹1 Crore level, indicates volumes about the purchasing power of India’s upper class and rising new rich. Though film cricket and business tycoons continue to be prime buyers, the recent surge indicates a growing number of first-time luxury vehicle owners. For most Indian buyers, buying a Mercedes-Benz is still the ultimate symbol of success a tangible representation of higher socio-economic status. This change reflects India’s fast-evolving economic scenario, inching closer to becoming the third-largest economy globally.

Going forward, the maker is optimistic. The company has already seen a 4 percent year-over-year boost in sales in the first half of 2025 with 9,357 units sold. With a strong order book of approximately 2,000 vehicles and key celebrations such as Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, Mercedes-Benz India foresees the present energetic buying wave carrying on, solidifying its best year so far in the subcontinent.