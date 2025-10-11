India’s Wealth Boom: Mercedes-Benz sells a car every six minutes during Navratri

Mercedes-Benz India, the luxury car behemoth, has just broken its own sales records, indicating a record-breaking boom in consumer prosperity and aspirational spending nationwide.
The nine-day event turned out to be their all-time best show, with more than 2,500 units sold—a whopping 36 percent increase from September 2024. The feat is attributed directly to the ‘GST 2.0’ auto rate corrections effective from the first day of Navratri, September 22. Mercedes-Benz India’s Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer confirmed that the pent-up demand was released by the reform.
The sales binge, especially in a space where the mean price of purchase is around the ₹1 Crore level, indicates volumes about the purchasing power of India’s upper class and rising new rich. Though film cricket and business tycoons continue to be prime buyers, the recent surge indicates a growing number of first-time luxury vehicle owners. For most Indian buyers, buying a Mercedes-Benz is still the ultimate symbol of success a tangible representation of higher socio-economic status. This change reflects India’s fast-evolving economic scenario, inching closer to becoming the third-largest economy globally.
Going forward, the maker is optimistic. The company has already seen a 4 percent year-over-year boost in sales in the first half of 2025 with 9,357 units sold. With a strong order book of approximately 2,000 vehicles and key celebrations such as Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, Mercedes-Benz India foresees the present energetic buying wave carrying on, solidifying its best year so far in the subcontinent.